Briefs: Disaster declaration; State Sen. misconduct charges; New state rep.

Gov. Gianforte issues disaster declaration over storm damage

Victoria Traxler

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a disaster declaration Thursday in response to an intense windstorm that impacted much of western Montana. Wind gusts as high as 90 mph whipped across the state resulting from an incoming cold front.

The governor’s office said in a news release that widespread damage to powerlines, trees, vehicles and buildings have impacted dozens of communities. Ravalli, Wheatland, Mineral and Flathead counties all enacted emergency declarations, as did the cities of Hamilton and Harlowton.

The declaration means communities impacted by the storm can receive more state resources to clean up the debris and damage.

State senator charged with official misconduct

Shaylee Ragar

The Montana Attorney General’s office charged a state senator with official misconduct Thursday.

State prosecutors say Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton overstepped his authority when he awarded a $170,000 state contract to a longtime friend and colleague. The charging documents say he abused his power and tried to cover it up by splitting the contract into two smaller invoices.

The contract, first reported on by The Montana State News Bureau, sparked a Senate Ethics Committee investigation, a legislative audit and an official censure of Ellsworth . He was stripped of committee assignments and floor access last April.

Lawmakers then referred the case to the attorney general. The misconduct charge carries a maximum $500 fine and a possible six month jail sentence.

Ellsworth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gallatin County appoints replacement for open legislative seat

Shaylee Ragar

Gallatin County officials have appointed a local organizer to an open seat representing Bozeman in the state Legislature.

Democrat Katie Fire Thunder is a legal assistant with the county attorney’s office and co-founded Bozeman Tenants United, a union focused on affordable housing. The 25-year-old grew up in Bozeman and is a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. She replaces former Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman, who stepped down last month.

Stafman is an attorney and a rabbi who was elected three times to the statehouse. Fire Thunder will carry out the current term during the legislative interim that ends in 2027. She can run to retain the seat in 2026.