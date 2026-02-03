© 2026 MTPR
Missoula vigil honors man killed by Border Protection agents

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published February 3, 2026 at 7:15 AM MST
A person lights a candle during a Jan. 30, 2026 vigil in Missoula for Alex Pretti, a man killed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Minneapolis. Photos of Pretti stand in the foreground, surrounded by burning candles and flowers. Three other people are visible walking through the frame. The St. Patrick Hospital building is partially visible in the background.
Victoria Traxler
A person lights a candle during a Jan. 30, 2026 vigil in Missoula for Alex Pretti, a man killed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Minneapolis.

Dozens of people holding small lit candles wound around the block in front of St. Patrick Hospital in downtown Missoula on Jan. 30. The Montana Nurses Association organized the vigil to honor Pretti, who worked as an ICU nurse prior to his death on January 24.

Beth Angermeier, a nurse at St. Patrick Hospital, says she was horrified by the actions of ICE.

"I think it's really important that we show up, and I think a lot of people feel like that's very risky, and I think that's a risk that's worth taking," Angermeier says.

Missoula resident Melanie Blank says she was impacted by Pretti’s death, as her mother worked as an E.R. nurse.

"I grew up around people who care about others more than they do themselves, sometimes," Blank says. "It means a lot."

Customs and Border Protection officers said in a preliminary assessment that Pretti resisted arrest before two officers shot him.

Pretti’s vigil followed one held earlier this month for Renée Good, another Minnesota resident killed by ICE.

Both deaths have sparked debate over whether the actions of the federal agency were justified.

Lifelong Montana resident Martin Burke, alongside others at the vigil, feels the actions have been undemocratic.

"I think that this nation is facing a threat that, frankly, we have not faced before," he says.
Montana News Martin BurkeU.S. Customs and Border ProtectionMelanie BlankSt. Patrick hospitalAlex PrettiBeth Angermeier
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
