Anaconda murder suspect apprehended

The suspect accused of shooting and killing four people in an Anaconda bar last week is now in police custody.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office announced today that Brown was found around 2 p.m. “near the search area in Anaconda.”

Brown evaded dozens of law enforcement agencies for a week in the mountainous area near town.

The victims of the Aug. 1 shooting were identified as 59-year-old Daniel Baillie, 64-year-old Nancy Kelley, 70-year-old David Leach, and 74-year-old Tony Palm. All were area residents and the only known occupants of the bar during the shooting, aside from Brown.

Brown is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army and Montana National Guard, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. His family has publicly said Brown has long struggled with mental illness.

Authorities say they will release more details this evening.

This post will be updated.