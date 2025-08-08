© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Anaconda murder suspect apprehended

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler,
Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:15 PM MDT
Updated August 8, 2025 at 4:15 PM MDT
The Owl Bar in Anaconda Montana on August 4, 2025. The bar was the scene of an August 1 shooting resulting in four deaths and a weeklong manhunt for the suspect, Michael Paul Brown.
Shaylee Ragar
The Owl Bar in Anaconda Montana on August 4, 2025. The bar was the scene of an August 1 shooting resulting in four deaths and a weeklong manhunt for the suspect, Michael Paul Brown.

The suspect accused of shooting and killing four people in an Anaconda bar last week is now in police custody.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office announced today that Brown was found around 2 p.m. “near the search area in Anaconda.” 

Brown evaded dozens of law enforcement agencies for a week in the mountainous area near town.

The victims of the Aug. 1 shooting were identified as 59-year-old Daniel Baillie, 64-year-old Nancy Kelley, 70-year-old David Leach, and 74-year-old Tony Palm. All were area residents and the only known occupants of the bar during the shooting, aside from Brown.

Brown is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army and Montana National Guard, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. His family has publicly said Brown has long struggled with mental illness.

Authorities say they will release more details this evening.

This post will be updated.

Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Montana News Anaconda MontanaMichael Paul Brown
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information