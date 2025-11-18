Briefs: Anaconda manhunt costs; Rock art tours; Suspected CWD case; Hunting update

State to reimburse Anaconda-Deer Lodge county for Anaconda manhunt costs

Shaylee Ragar

The state will reimburse Anaconda-Deer Lodge County about half a million dollars for its part in a manhunt in August. Taxpayers will also chip in. Law enforcement spent a week searching for the shooter suspected of killing four people in an Anaconda bar.

Michael Paul Brown was arrested for allegedly carrying out the shooting in The Owl Bar.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the county declared emergencies in Anaconda during the search, which made state funds available to help pay for the response. It also allowed the county to assess two additional mills on property taxpayers this year to raise an additional $54,000.

Nearly 40 law enforcement agencies responded to aid in the search. Brown is in Butte-Silver Bow County jail awaiting trial.

Buffalo Jump State Park offers guided tours of rock art

Elinor Smith

The First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park outside of Great Falls will offer guided tours this month of rock art found in the park.

Rangers will guide visitors to see some of the park’s rock art up-close. Participants will learn about the difference between pictographs and petroglyphs, different methods used to make rock art in the area as well as the history, symbolism and meaning behind the art.

The tour will be off-trail, which means visitors may encounter some rough terrain. The hike will be strenuous. The park encourages those interested in attending to bring proper hiking footwear and consider taking hiking cleats, like Yaktrax. If weather conditions make the hike unsafe, it will be cancelled.

The tours will take place from 10 a.m and 12 p.m. on Friday, November 28th, and have limited spots. Those interested in signing up can call (406) 866-2217 or email firstpeoplesbuffalojump@mt.gov .

Second case of Chronic Wasting Disease suspected on the Flathead Reservation

Edward F. O'Brien

A second case of Chronic Wasting Disease is suspected on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal wildlife officials are awaiting confirmation of initial positive test results.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects hoofed animals like elk and deer. It was first detected in Montana in 2017. The Flathead Reservation’s first case was confirmed in January.

CSKT’s wildlife program has activated initial response measures.

Tribal hunters are asked to test all big game harvested from the CWD management zone.

Hunters can process meat while waiting for test results, but it should be separated from all other meat until negative test results are received.

This disease can be spread to uninfected areas if any part of an infected carcass is dumped in the woods. Unused parts should only be disposed of in plastic garbage bags in normal household trash or at the Polson Transfer Station.

CWD is not known to transmit to humans. However the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caution against eating an animal that’s tested positive.

Hunters have mixed results halfway through general season

Elinor Smith

Hunters have seen mixed results half way through the 2025 general season. The state has seen unseasonably temperate weather, which can have animals hunkering down.

Hunters in southwest Montana have seen a decline in overall animals harvested. Those hunters collectively harvested 74 elk or deer.

Hunters in both north-central and south-central Montana, however, have seen success rates in line with the 10-year average. According to FWP, around 260 deer and elk were harvested in north-central Montana. It’s a similar story for hunters in south-central Montana. They’ve harvested about 540 deer and elk.