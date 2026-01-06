Two more Montana Democrats launch congressional campaigns

Two more Democrats joined the race for U.S. Congress this week.

A Missoula smokejumper and union leader has entered the race for the western congressional district. Sam Forstag joins two other Democrats in vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.

Forstag has also worked as a political organizer and lobbyist. He announced an endorsement from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shortly after launching his campaign. He’ll face Matt Rains of Simms and Russell Cleveland of St. Regis in the Democratic primary.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and leadership coach is now in the race for one of Montana’s U.S. Senate seats. Alani Bankhead of Helena is the fourth Democrat aiming to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Bankhead spent 21 years in the Air Force with special operations and later served as a senior bodyguard with the Pentagon. Reilly Neill of Livingston, Michael Black Wolf of Hayes and Michael Hummert of Helena are also competing in that Democratic primary.

Voters will choose which candidates advance to the general election on June 2.