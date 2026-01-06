Briefs: Flu hospitalizations rise; Radon tests; Brucellosis case; Fraud restitution 

Flu hospitalization numbers are double compared to this time last year. The state is offering low-cost radon tests for the month of January. A livestock animal from a Gallatin County ranch has tested positive for brucellosis. State officials say Montana has paid more than $100,000 in restitution to victims of fraudulent schemes.

Flu cases and hospitalizations rise across Montana

Aaron Bolton

Flu cases are on the rise across Montana , according to state data. There have been more than 3,000 confirmed cases and 160 hospitalizations. Six Montanans have died from flu so far this year.

Flu season is ramping up quickly. Hospitalization numbers are double compared to this time last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling this a severe flu season . It expects cases and hospitalizations to continue to rise nationwide.

State and federal health officials recommend getting the annual flu vaccine, which can help prevent infection or make an infection less severe.

$5 radon test kits available in January

Shaylee Ragar

The state environmental agency is offering low-cost radon tests for the month of January.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes from the ground. Much of Montana is at high risk for elevated radon levels , according to the EPA.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality encourages residents to test their homes for the odorless, colorless gas every two to five years. Radon is a known carcinogen. The agency says weather, ground disturbances and home changes can impact radon levels.

The department is offering tests for $5 as part of National Radon Awareness month. More information is available from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Gallatin County reports new brucellosis infection

Sheri Quinn

A livestock animal from a Gallatin County ranch has tested positive for brucellosis. In a release, the Montana Department of Livestock confirmed the infection on December 24 and said it’s the second detection in 2025.

The animal’s herd has been placed under quarantine and an investigation is ongoing.

Brucellosis in livestock and wildlife is a contagious bacterial infection that can cause spontaneous abortion, weak offspring, and infertility, according to the CDC.

The agency said the infected animal was pregnant and was removed from the herd before the disease spread. No impacts to the ranch's routine operations are expected.

This is the 15th herd affected by brucellosis confirmed in Montana since 2010. While the source of the infection has not yet been determined, the agency said the previous infections came from wild elk.

State paid $100,000 to fraud victims in 2025, insurance commission reports

Shaylee Ragar

Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance says the state has paid out more than $100,000 in restitution to victims of fraudulent schemes this year.

Montana is one of only six states that offers restitution to residents who lose money or assets to investment fraud. According to the Federal Trade Commission , fraud is on the rise with losses jumping by 25% nationwide in 2024. Consumers lost the most money to investment scams and were mostly commonly contacted by bad actors through email.