Helena cancer doctor loses medical license

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:04 PM MST
Montana News

Officials have revoked a former Helena doctor’s medical license following allegations that he mistreated and harmed patients.

A panel of the Montana Board of Medical Examiners unanimously agreed that Dr. Thomas Weiner violated rules of professional conduct and should be permanently prohibited from practicing in Montana.

St. Peter’s Health fired Weiner in 2020 after he had been the hospital’s sole oncologist for decades. The hospital said Wiener mistreated patients, improperly prescribed narcotics and engaged in fraudulent billing. The hospital agreed to pay the federal government an $11 million settlement for false insurance claims filed by Weiner.

A 2024 ProPublica investigation detailed several patient deaths and mistreatment under Wiener’s care. The outlet and Montana Free Press later reported that the state’s medical board received evidence of Weiner’s misconduct in 2021, and renewed his license twice afterward.

Weiner has denied all wrong doing, but agreed to surrender his license upon the board’s vote to revoke it.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
