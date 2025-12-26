After loss of federal dollars, two Montana radio stations awarded grants to stay open

Two Montana radio stations have received grants from the Public Media Bridge Fund. The money will help fill the gaps left by federal funding cuts.

KGVA broadcasts from Aaniiih Nakoda College across the Fort Belknap Indian Community and surrounding area. It’s a small station and before this summer, federal funding made up more than 75% of its budget.

Congress rescinded roughly $1 billion from public broadcasting in July, and KGVA’s future became uncertain. General Manager Jack Jones said the station looked into applying for a commercial license for the advertising revenue.

“But being in such a rural area we don’t really have enough businesses in our area that would help generate the revenue,” Jones explained.

Besides, Jones said, KGVA wants to stick to the public radio model.

The Public Media Bridge Fund awarded the station a one-time $200,000 grant. Jones said it will keep them afloat through fiscal year 2027.

“We’re still fighting, we’re still here. We still feel that public media is an important infrastructure for the community,” Jones said.

KGLT is an alternative public radio station broadcasting throughout southwest Montana from Bozeman since 1968. It also received a $200,000 grant from the bridge fund.

General Manager Craig Clark said the federal funding cuts required an emergency fundraising drive and reworking the budget. Clark says the new grant means staff can return their attention to daily operations, like creating a children’s show.

“We’re able to kind of refocus on those kinds of things that are looking toward the future,” Clark said.