© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal may be down or operating under low power as we work to repair storm damage.

After loss of federal dollars, two Montana radio stations awarded grants to stay open

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:12 PM MST
Master control at Montana Public Radio.
Josh Burnham
Master control at Montana Public Radio.

Two Montana radio stations have received grants from the Public Media Bridge Fund. The money will help fill the gaps left by federal funding cuts.

KGVA broadcasts from Aaniiih Nakoda College across the Fort Belknap Indian Community and surrounding area. It’s a small station and before this summer, federal funding made up more than 75% of its budget.

Congress rescinded roughly $1 billion from public broadcasting in July, and KGVA’s future became uncertain. General Manager Jack Jones said the station looked into applying for a commercial license for the advertising revenue.

“But being in such a rural area we don’t really have enough businesses in our area that would help generate the revenue,” Jones explained.

Besides, Jones said, KGVA wants to stick to the public radio model.

The Public Media Bridge Fund awarded the station a one-time $200,000 grant. Jones said it will keep them afloat through fiscal year 2027.

“We’re still fighting, we’re still here. We still feel that public media is an important infrastructure for the community,” Jones said.

KGLT is an alternative public radio station broadcasting throughout southwest Montana from Bozeman since 1968. It also received a $200,000 grant from the bridge fund.

General Manager Craig Clark said the federal funding cuts required an emergency fundraising drive and reworking the budget. Clark says the new grant means staff can return their attention to daily operations, like creating a children’s show.

“We’re able to kind of refocus on those kinds of things that are looking toward the future,” Clark said.

The Public Media Corporation, behind the grants, estimated that 115 local stations across the country would have to close by mid-2026 if they didn’t receive additional funding.
Tags
Montana News Aaniiih Nakoda CollegeKGVAPublic Media Bridge FundKGLTPublic Media Corporation
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information