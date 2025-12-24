Libby remains under boil water advisory after December storms

Libby locals have been unable to drink their city water since December 11. County officials announced on December 23, that the city’s boil-water advisory will continue for “at least” another 10 days.

Zach Sherbo is the Public Health Manager with Lincoln County. He said, “The water treatment facility has had to shift operations”.

Sherbo says this shift has led to intaking water from another location with high turbidity, or cloudiness. The state tested the water for heavy metals on December 19. That test came back clear. But this high turbidity means the boil notice will remain until the end of the month.

Sherbo expects representatives from FEMA to be arriving next week, “cleanup, restoration, recovery efforts, it’s going to be a long-haul”, Sherbo said.

The town’s Memorial Event Center will host a Storm Resource event on Dec. 29 and 30. There locals can get connected with volunteer groups, churches and state agencies from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Lincoln County Health Department’s Facebook page.