© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Census Bureau: New arrivals drive Montana's growth, deaths outpace births

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:05 AM MST
Map from the U.S. Census Bureau showing the percent change in state population from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2025. States are color-coded by percent change. Montana is shaded medium teal, indicating a population increase between 0.50% and 0.99%, in line with neighboring states. In contrast, states like Texas, Florida, and South Carolina had increases of 1% or more, while California, Hawaii, Louisiana, and West Virginia experienced declines of 0.50% or more.
U.S. Census Bureau
Map from the U.S. Census Bureau showing the percent change in state population from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2025. States are color-coded by percent change.

Montana’s growing population continues to be driven by new neighbors, not new babies. That’s according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2025 estimates released late last month. The state added a little more than 7,000 new residents last year, including around 900 from out of country.

Deaths in Montana continue to outnumber births. The Census Bureau reported last year that seniors outnumber children in Montana – one of only 11 states where that’s the case.

Montana was among the fastest-growing states in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that trend has stabilized. Last year’s data puts Montana in the bottom half of states for growth.

The Census Bureau says the nation as a whole grew at its slowest pace in years, fueled by a drop in international migration.

The bureau is set to release county-specific population data in March.
Tags
Montana News U.S. Census Bureau
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information