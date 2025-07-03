Census data: Older adults outnumber children in Montana

Montana is one of 11 states in the country where older adults outnumber children, according to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau

Older adults outnumber minors in all but 15 of Montana’s counties. Recent Census data shows Montana is one of several states experiencing this demographic shift.

Missoula Aging Services CEO Lisa Sheppard said this does affect how communities across the state focus their resources and services that support older communities.

“There aren't enough things to help people have the kind of safe and secure older adulthood that they want,” Sheppard said.

According to data from the state health department , Montana’s older adults tend to be more active than elsewhere in the nation. They’re caretakers, volunteers and contribute more than $5 million annually to the state economy.

Sheppard said there’s a range of ways to support older populations. Some of those supports look like expansion of medical services and funding programs like Medicaid or Meals on Wheels. It also looks like adequate affordable housing and access to transportation.

Sheppard noted that even simple opportunities for socializing, building community or recreation drastically improve quality of life. But, it takes intention.

“I do think that as communities, we could be more thoughtful about those kinds of programs and services that are intended to bring people together,” Sheppard said.

The number of people older than 65 in the U.S. grew 13% over the last four years while the number of children slightly declined. Sheppard hopes for more investment to improve the quality of life for Montana’s elderly.