Incoming weather expected to boost wildfire risk across the Northern Rockies

Western Montana’s relatively tame wildfire season is suddenly ramping up in intensity, and changing weather conditions are expected to boost fire risk this week.

The 3,500 acre McAllister Fire is burning a few miles outside Norris in southwest Montana.

The lightning-caused wildfire started Saturday. Some residents between Bradley Creek, Shining Mountains West and U.S. Highway 287 are under an evacuation warning. That means they should be prepared to evacuate on a moment’s notice.

The McAllister is one of a few new fire starts reported in the last few days.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire is keeping busy with three new starts along the Highway 200 corridor west of Dixon. As of Monday afternoon, the largest of that cluster had burned more than 300 acres. It was burning up the mountains in steep, rocky terrain.

The Windy Rock Fire burning about 15 miles northeast of Drummond is now estimated at nearly 900 acres with zero containment.

New fire starts are possible as heat ramps up this week across the Northern Rockies. Thunderstorms are also likely, bringing gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. A dry cold front is anticipated to bring wind and lightning – but very little precipitation – by mid week.