© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Incoming weather expected to boost wildfire risk across the Northern Rockies

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:53 AM MDT
National Weather Service graphic from August 19, 2025: Thunderstorms are anticipated to develop each afternoon and evening, today through Wednesday. The main threats with storms will be lightning, which may lead to new fire starts and gusty winds, potentially reaching up to 50 mph locally. Small hail is also possible with the stronger storms.
National Weather Service
National Weather Service graphic from August 19, 2025: Thunderstorms are anticipated to develop each afternoon and evening, today through Wednesday. The main threats with storms will be lightning, which may lead to new fire starts and gusty winds, potentially reaching up to 50 mph locally. Small hail is also possible with the stronger storms.

Western Montana’s relatively tame wildfire season is suddenly ramping up in intensity, and changing weather conditions are expected to boost fire risk this week.

The 3,500 acre McAllister Fire is burning a few miles outside Norris in southwest Montana.

The lightning-caused wildfire started Saturday. Some residents between Bradley Creek, Shining Mountains West and U.S. Highway 287 are under an evacuation warning. That means they should be prepared to evacuate on a moment’s notice.

The McAllister is one of a few new fire starts reported in the last few days.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire is keeping busy with three new starts along the Highway 200 corridor west of Dixon. As of Monday afternoon, the largest of that cluster had burned more than 300 acres. It was burning up the mountains in steep, rocky terrain.

The Windy Rock Fire burning about 15 miles northeast of Drummond is now estimated at nearly 900 acres with zero containment.

New fire starts are possible as heat ramps up this week across the Northern Rockies. Thunderstorms are also likely, bringing gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. A dry cold front is anticipated to bring wind and lightning – but very little precipitation – by mid week.

National Weather Service graphic from August 19, 2025: Heat intensifies August 23 - early next week. Valleys of western Montana and north-central Idaho.
National Weather Service
National Weather Service graphic from August 19, 2025: Heat intensifies August 23 - early next week. Valleys of western Montana and north-central Idaho.
Tags
Montana News wildfireweather
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information