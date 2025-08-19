© 2025 MTPR
Deadline for businesses to apply for child care grants nears

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:32 AM MDT

State economists say a lack of affordable child care has sidelined tens of thousands of parents from full-time work over the past few years. A grant program for employers is aimed at helping solve that problem.

Helena nonprofit Zero to Five has already distributed about half the $2 million in federal funds to the first cohort of grantees. The program is for employers who want to secure child care for their staff. Grants range from $10,000 to $100,000.

“We’ve heard for a long time that employers want to be a part of a solution, however it’s expensive and they recognize how much that costs," Zero to Five’s Cailtin Jensen says. "And so our hope is that this can kick-start some of these strategies."

Jensen says the grants can go to businesses of any size, in any location and for a variety of uses.

Employers can put grants toward providing on-site child care, offering tuition benefits, reserving slots with local providers or creating their own proposals to connect parents to early care and preschool.

Nearly 60% of Montana counties qualified as child care deserts in 2024. State lawmakers approved the creation of a child care trust last legislative session that could fund future projects.

The deadline for businesses to apply for a second round of grants is August 24.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
