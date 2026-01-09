New ownership brings changes to Hi-Line news outlets

The Havre Chronicle was established as a daily paper more than 100 years ago. Today, it’s a weekly publication integral to the Hi-Line hub.

Mullen Newspapers manages community news outlets in the area, including in Shelby, Cut Bank, and Conrad. It bought the Chronicle last year, and is now moving to combine its coverage with the other local outlets.

Company owner Jesse Mullen:

"This is a way that we can guarantee that we can continue to have news produced in the Havre community and for the Havre community, while maintaining costs that ensure the survivability of that news."

Havre’s paper, alongside six other local outlets, will only include content produced by Hi-Line reporters, editors and columnists.