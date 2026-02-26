© 2026 MTPR
Missoula's median home price fell in 2025 for the first time in 15 years

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST
The top line chart, titled “Missoula Urban Area Sales (by Unit Type),” tracks median sale prices from about 2006 to 2026 for single-family residences, townhouses, condominiums and manufactured homes on owned land. Prices rise gradually through the 2010s, then increase sharply after 2020. Single-family homes climb from roughly $220,000 in the mid-2000s to nearly $600,000 around 2024, dipping slightly in 2026. Townhouses rise to about $500,000 at their peak. Condominiums and manufactured homes also increase, reaching the mid-$300,000 range before declining slightly in 2026. The bottom chart, titled “Missoula Urban Area Median Price & Total Sales,” combines blue bars for median price and an orange line for units sold. Median prices steadily increase from about $200,000 in the mid-2000s to more than $550,000 by 2024, with a slight decline in 2026. The number of homes sold declines around 2009 to 2011, rebounds to a peak around 2020, then trends downward, with a sharp drop shown for 2026. The source is Montana Regional MLS.
Missoula Organization of Realtors
Missoula Urban Area Sales (by type), and Missoula Urban Area Median Price & Total Sales.

The median price of a home in Missoula fell last year for the first time in 15 years, and household incomes are rising. The Missoula Organization of Realtors calls that a notable shift to a more “stable” housing market.

Mortgage lender Matt Gehr summed up the affordability equation.

“More income, lower housing costs, better affordability,” Gehr said. “So, we’re trending in the right direction. We’re not there yet, but we’re seeing, like I said, gradual improvement, steady improvement, greater stability and predictability.”

Area realtors say the dip in prices is largely being driven by buyers negotiating for concessions, not by large price cuts. Median home prices fell $12,000, but remain more than 50% higher than in 2020.

Missoula is generally keeping a healthy number of homes on the market – though affordable homes typically sell very quickly. Meanwhile, there’s a glut of seven-figure residences for sale that are languishing on the market for longer.

Realtors say more supply is needed for housing prices to continue falling.

Dashboard-style graphic titled “Sales Relative to Affordability Threshold” showing a map of the Missoula area with home sales plotted for 2025. Orange dots represent sales above the affordability threshold, and blue dots represent sales below it. Most dots are orange and are spread across Missoula and surrounding neighborhoods, with fewer blue dots scattered throughout. A sidebar shows 2025 selected, with an affordability threshold of $356,900 and a median income of $106,100. A summary table indicates 2,013 total sales: 1,747 (86.79%) above the affordability threshold and 266 (13.21%) below. A small line chart labeled “Affordability Threshold by Year” shows the threshold rising from roughly the mid-$200,000s in 2014 to a peak around $400,000 in 2021, dipping in 2022 and fluctuating through 2024. A note explains that the affordability threshold represents the home price a median-income earner could afford without spending more than 30% of monthly income on housing. Source: Montana Regional MLS.
Missoula Organization of Realtors
(Missoula Area) Sales Relative to Affordability Threshold.
