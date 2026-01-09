State officials urge awareness of human trafficking warning signs

Gov. Gianforte, in collaboration with Attorney General Austin Knudsen, declared January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Montana. They are working in collaboration to both raise public awareness and enable state officials to prevent the “heinous crime.”

Twenty-one investigations into human trafficking were opened in Montana in 2025. The crime is not isolated to sexual trafficking. Numerous cases in the state investigated claims of forced manual labor and human smuggling.

State officials encourage all Montanans to be aware of these warning signs:

Victims of trafficking are often reserved or fearful. They may not be able to tell you what city they’re in, or may be dressed inappropriately for the climate and season. They are commonly accompanied by a domineering or controlling individual.

Anyone who recognizes these warning signs is encouraged to call 911.

Officials also say to keep a safe distance and take a photo of any license plates or identifying traits if possible. Montanans should not intervene themselves as that could be dangerous.