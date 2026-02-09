© 2026 MTPR
Snowpack is below average across the state, officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:32 AM MST
Map from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service showing snow water equivalent in Montana river basins as a percentage of the 1991–2020 average, valid as of February 8, 2026. The data is color-coded by percentage ranges: 90% to 109% of average covers parts of the Upper Missouri, Upper Yellowstone, and Marias basins. 70% to 89% dominates much of the state, including Fort Peck Lake, Musselshell, Missouri Headwaters, and Pend Oreille basins. 50% to 69% appears in the Milk and Tongue basins in the northeast and southeast. No basins are above 110% or below 50%. Map created February 9, 2026.
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Map from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service showing snow water equivalent in Montana river basins as a percentage of the 1991–2020 average.

Montana’s snowpack is light for this time of year after a dry and unseasonably warm January.

According to a report released Feb. 5, snowpack in the mid to low elevations is below average.

Lower elevations have been hit the hardest. Conditions improve higher up, but only two mountain basins hold the median Snow Water Equivalent, which is a measure of the amount of water contained in snowpack.

Most snowpack monitoring stations are seeing a deficit anywhere between one and five inches below the median. The snow that is there is also far denser than normal because of January’s warmer weather.

Montana does not reach its peak snowpack until late spring. Experts say conditions at that point will impact summer streamflow far more than than this month’s preliminary snapshot.
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio.
