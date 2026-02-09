© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana GOP names courts as a top priority for 2026 

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:30 AM MST
Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson speaks at the Montana GOP Winter Kickoff in Great Falls on February 6, 2026.
Shaylee Ragar
Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson speaks at the Montana GOP Winter Kickoff in Great Falls on February 6, 2026.

The Montana Republican Party held its winter kickoff in Great Falls over the weekend.

Party Chair Art Wittich says he has four goals for the midterms. One is to retain all Republican congressional delegates and another is to maintain strong Republican majorities in the state Legislature.

Two other priorities aim to make the judiciary more Conservative. Wittich says the GOP’s political success has been hampered by judges and justices who rule against Republican policies.

“If we really want our agenda to move forward and to make Montana the red state that we think the voters want, we need to improve our Montana Supreme Court,” Wittich says.

The party will campaign against a constitutional ballot initiative that would enshrine judicial elections as nonpartisan.

Supporters of the proposal say party labels would degrade the judiciary’s integrity.

Republican lawmakers have made several unsuccessful attempts to have judicial candidates run in partisan elections in recent years. They argue judges and justices are political, and voters deserve to know which way they lean.

In a sign of the party’s renewed focus on the courts, District Court Judge Dan Wilson gave the keynote speech at the GOP event. Wilson is making a second attempt to win a seat on the Montana Supreme Court this year.

“I call myself a constitutional Conservative because I decide cases based on the facts and not feelings, principles above all else, and the Constitution.”

Wittich says getting Wilson elected is the party’s fourth goal this cycle. While the party has supported various candidates over the years, Wittich says Republicans are taking it a step further by officially endorsing Wilson.

Republican leaders also talked about unifying the party ahead of next legislative session. A faction of moderate Republicans have long been a source of frustration for hardline Conservatives. Wittich says the party won’t recognize that faction as Republicans any longer. If lawmakers don’t vote with party leadership, he says they’re Democrats.

Several moderates from last session are expected to face intense primary challenges.

Legislature vs. Courts
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsArt WittichMontana Republican Party
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information