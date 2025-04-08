Lawmakers reject partisan judicial election bills 

GOP lawmakers and Gov. Greg Gianforte put partisan judicial elections at the top of their priority list in an effort to further regulate the third branch.

Republican supporters argue some district court judges and the state Supreme Court have a liberal bias, and that information should be public to better inform voters.

But, four different bills to create partisan election systems for judges have all failed this session. Two of the bills would have required that judicial candidates run under a party label. The other two would have made party affiliation optional.

Some Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting down the proposals. They say partisan elections will further polarize the political landscape and degrade the integrity of the judicial branch.

Newly-elected Chief Supreme Court Justice Cory Swanson, who was backed by Republicans, spoke against making elections partisan earlier this session.