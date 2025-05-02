Governor signs bills aimed at limiting state climate regulations

Gov. Greg Gianforte Thursday signed into law a package of bills aimed at changing the state’s bedrock environmental policy. Lawmakers were eager to modify the policy following a landmark climate ruling in December.

The bills target the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). MEPA requires state agencies to analyze how proposed development projects could impact the environment, and to disclose those impacts to the public.

The six bills target different facets of the policy, including exempting certain projects from review, narrowing the types of emissions that can be considered under an environmental analysis, and barring Montana from passing stricter air quality standards than the federal government.

"Last year, the Montana Supreme Court issued a series of rulings that led us to develop solutions to reduce potential litigation and provide certainty in Montana businesses," Gianforte said during the signing.

Underpinning all of this legislation is the youth-led case Held v Montana. MEPA was at the core of the arguments in the case. The court found that the constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment includes a stable climate.

House speaker Brandon Ler carried one of the bills that changes the written purpose of MEPA.

"We’re making it clear that Montana's Environmental Policy is about informed decision making, not weaponizing and litigation," Ler said.

Environmental groups say these changes weaken environmental protections and could land everyone back in court.