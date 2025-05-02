© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor signs bills aimed at limiting state climate regulations

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 2, 2025 at 7:24 AM MDT
Gov. Greg Gianforte was joined by (from left to right) House Speaker Brandon Ler, Rep. Greg Oblander, Rep. John Fitzpatrick and Director of the Department of Environmental Quality Sonja Nowakowski for a bill signing ceremony on May 1, 2025.
Shaylee Ragar
Gov. Greg Gianforte was joined by (from left to right) House Speaker Brandon Ler, Rep. Greg Oblander, Rep. John Fitzpatrick and Director of the Department of Environmental Quality Sonja Nowakowski for a bill signing ceremony on May 1, 2025.

Gov. Greg Gianforte Thursday signed into law a package of bills aimed at changing the state’s bedrock environmental policy. Lawmakers were eager to modify the policy following a landmark climate ruling in December.

The bills target the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). MEPA requires state agencies to analyze how proposed development projects could impact the environment, and to disclose those impacts to the public.

The six bills target different facets of the policy, including exempting certain projects from review, narrowing the types of emissions that can be considered under an environmental analysis, and barring Montana from passing stricter air quality standards than the federal government.

"Last year, the Montana Supreme Court issued a series of rulings that led us to develop solutions to reduce potential litigation and provide certainty in Montana businesses," Gianforte said during the signing. 

Underpinning all of this legislation is the youth-led case Held v Montana. MEPA was at the core of the arguments in the case. The court found that the constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment includes a stable climate.

House speaker Brandon Ler carried one of the bills that changes the written purpose of MEPA.

"We’re making it clear that Montana's Environmental Policy is about informed decision making, not weaponizing and litigation," Ler said.

Environmental groups say these changes weaken environmental protections and could land everyone back in court.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureLegislature vs. CourtsHeld v MontanaClimate ChangeMontana Environmental Policy ActGreg GianforteBrandon Ler
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information