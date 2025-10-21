Utility regulators remove commission president from leadership role amid ongoing turmoil
The president of the Montana Public Service Commission has been stripped of his leadership title amid allegations of misconduct.
The five-member utility oversight board voted Tuesday to remove Commissioner Brad Molnar from his role as board president. The vote comes after months of conflict over allegations that Molnar engaged in sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.
Commissioner Jeff Welborn supported the motion, saying the matter has interfered with the commission’s work.
“And I feel a change in the president is necessary in an attempt to put the distractions behind us,” Welborn said.
Molnar remains an elected member of the all-Republican board. However, Vice President Jennifer Fielder previously requested that Gov. Greg Gianforte suspend Molnar while an investigation is completed. Gianforte has not yet responded to that request.
Molnar denies the allegations and argues the investigation is politically motivated. He sued to stop Gianforte from intervening in the case. Last week, a district court judge ruled the governor can investigate or suspend a commissioner for good cause.
The commission will elect a new president next Tuesday.