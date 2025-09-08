Judge says governor can't intervene in utility regulator's suspension

The Public Service Commission (PSC), the oversight board charged with regulating Montana’s utilities, is mired in an internal investigation into PSC President Brad Molnar.

A judge blocked Gov. Greg Gianforte from acting on a request to suspend Molnar while an investigation into alleged harassment plays out.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Mike Menahan said PSC Vice President Jennifer Fielder didn’t properly request Molnar’s suspension.

Fielder said at a recent meeting that she and staff have been reviewing complaints against Molnar over the summer. Those include allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

“We can’t just dismiss that kind of behavior," Fielder said. "It has to be addressed and it has to be corrected.”

Fielder says Molnar has repeatedly interfered with the investigation. That’s why she asked Gov. Gianforte to intervene and temporarily suspend Molnar.

Molnar denies all allegations. He said he’s received warnings about jokes he’s made to staff, but that they don’t amount to harassment. He argues the investigation is politically motivated.

Molnar asked the commission to rescind Fielder’s request, saying he was denied due process.

PSC Executive Director Alana Lake, who is a non-elected staffer, asked the commission to let the request stand.

“Employees will think twice before coming forward in the future with concerns about retaliation, discrimination or harassment, fearing that they too could become the subject of a public spectacle,” Lake said.

The commission voted 3-2 to support Fielder’s request for suspension. But the recent court ruling means Molnar will remain on the job for now.

A court hearing for Molnar’s case is scheduled for Sept. 16.