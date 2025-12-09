© 2025 MTPR
Forecasters warn of heavy rain, flood risk across western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:58 PM MST
Weather alert graphic titled “Atmospheric River Event Through Thursday Dec. 11th.” The left side lists key hazards: high snow levels starting at 4,500 feet and rising to 7,000–8,000 feet, ponding and minor flooding of roads and urban areas, rising creeks and streams, risk of rock and mudslides, and heavy, wet mountain snow above 7,000–8,000 feet. Icons illustrate rain, flooding, landslides, and snow. On the right, a map highlights in red the affected counties in north-central Idaho and western Montana. A box at the bottom lists flood watch counties: Idaho, Clearwater (Idaho); Lincoln, Flathead, Lake, Sanders, Mineral (Montana).
National Weather Service Missoula
Forecasters expect an "atmospheric river event" will bring rain and flood risks across western Montana through Thursday Dec. 11th.

Weather officials are keeping a close eye on the next installment of wet and windy weather expected to batter the Northern Rockies this week. Another 2 to 5 inches of liquid precipitation could be added to the already saturated terrain of northwest and west-central Montana.

The National Weather Service issued rare December flood watches for these regions:

  • Flathead Valley
  • Mission Valley 
  • Kootenai-Cabinet
  • Lower Clark Fork
  • Potomac-Seeley Lake
  • West Glacier

Those watches will continue through Thursday.

Western Montana received a heavy mixture of rain and snow earlier this week.

A second round of what experts call an "atmospheric river" is expected to arrive late Tuesday night and continue through at least Thursday. Another 2 to 5 inches of liquid precipitation could be added to the already saturated terrain of northwest and west-central Montana.

Unseasonably warm weather in the Billings area this week will result in daytime highs reaching near 60 degrees Fahrenheit by Thursday. An inbound Canadian cold front might rapidly plunge temperatures into the teens that night. Under those circumstances, any rain and snow would flash freeze on the roads, creating treacherous driving conditions.

Weather alert graphic titled "Windy - Wednesday" from NWS Missoula. On the left, text warns of strong winds in western Montana and Idaho: mountain gusts of 50 to 60+ mph, and valley gusts of 30 to 40 mph, stronger near the Divide. Impacts include tree damage, power outages, and low visibility from blowing snow in mountain passes. Icons depict wind and a warning symbol. On the right, a photo shows a broken utility pole and tree blown over by wind, with downed power lines. A small map highlights the affected region in western Montana.
National Weather Service Missoula
Forecasts warn of strong winds in western Montana and Idaho, mountain gusts of 50 to 60+ mph, and valley gusts of 30 to 40 mph, stronger near the Divide.
weather
