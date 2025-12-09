© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana ag groups have mixed reactions to federal farm aid announcement

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published December 9, 2025 at 8:40 PM MST
Wheat fields grown by Montana farmers extend to the horizon on April 29, 2025 in part of the "Golden Triangle," the state’s largest wheat producing region. Here farmers say businesses are suffering as a result from recent changes in U.S. trade policy.
Victoria Traxler
Wheat fields grown by Montana farmers extend to the horizon on April 29, 2025 in part of the "Golden Triangle," the state’s largest wheat producing region. Here farmers say businesses are suffering as a result from recent changes in U.S. trade policy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says $11 billion is allotted for row crops like wheat and soy, and $1 billion for specialty commodities.

For months, the nation’s agricultural sector urged D.C. for support. Federal policy changes this year led to record-high costs for things like fertilizer and equipment. They also reduced the number of markets farmers could sell wheat and soybeans to.

Montana Farm Bureau Federation President, Cyndi Johnson welcomes the relief.

"This bridge payment, to my understanding, is supposed to try to put a little dent in all of those issues that have impacted all of us across the country," Johnson says.

Details are limited on how the funds will be divided up between farmers. Johnson trusts the aid will be equitable and will come to Montana farmers.

Other industry experts are frustrated. Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer says the recent trade wars have caused long-term damage. He says these payments won’t make up for that.

"We've lost customers, we've lost several customers, we've lost a market. And yet, we're paying more for our inputs. We're paying four or five times more for fertilizer, chemicals, seeds, parts, equipment – not to mention the delay in getting all of that."

Farmers who want to apply for aid have until Dec 19 to submit their relevant documents to their local Farm Service Agency office.
Tags
Montana News agricultureMontana Farm Bureau FederationMontana Farmers UnionWalter SchweitzerCyndi JohnsonU.S. Department of Agriculture
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information