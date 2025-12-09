© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana Farmers Union opens Blackfeet Reservation chapter

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:54 AM MST

Blackfeet tribal member Dan Barcus has farmed and ranched near Browning for more than 30 years. Now, he’s leading the first Indigenous chapter of the Montana Farmers Union.

"They know how to get things done," Barcus says. "There’s a process and procedure, and one of those things that I thought we could benefit from."

The Montana Farmers Union launched in 1912 as a nonpartisan group aimed at education and legislation. Barcus says the goal in establishing a local chapter on the Blackfeet Reservation was, in part, to change policy.

He hopes they can organize concerted efforts around local and federal policies that impact their producers. This includes things like bolstering food sovereignty, irrigation infrastructure and the lack of meat processing facilities.

"The economy here is not great," he says. "And when the government is not functioning favorably for us, it hurts, you know, it hurts the economy, it hurts families."

Barcus will serve as the chapter president, with Wayne Smith as vice president and Verna Billedeaux as secretary and treasurer.
Tags
Montana News agricultureMontana Farmers UnionDan BarcusAlice BolinBlackfeet ReservationWayne SmithVerna Billedeaux
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information