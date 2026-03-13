Jury backs Ravalli County in lawsuit over jail diversion program costs

Defendants charged with crimes in Ravalli County have the option to pay into a program so they can await trial outside of jail. The diversion program requires them to pay for services like ankle monitoring or drug testing. Those fees can cost up to $1,000 a month, according to court documents.

Hundreds of people signed-on to a class-action lawsuit in federal district court in Missoula. They argued those fees were too high and limited access to bail.

Phil Telfeyan, the plaintiffs’ attorney and executive director of national firm Equal Justice Under Law, argued that his clients were charged hundreds of dollars a month without the ability to challenge whether those fees were necessary. He said that caused an undue financial burden on his clients.

Ravalli County’s attorney, Mitchell Young, argued that it’s legal to charge supervision fees under Montana law. Young said the Sheriff’s office works with individuals to make reasonable payment plans.

Jurors deliberated for just under three hours before ruling in favor of Ravalli County.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in this case plan to appeal that decision.