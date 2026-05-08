Hiker found dead was likely killed by a bear, Glacier National Park officials say

Search and Rescue crews in Glacier National Park have discovered the remains of a hiker who had been missing since Sunday evening.

According to a Glacier National Park release, the victim was located about 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail on the park’s west side. He was approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with downed timber. Park officials say the injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear attack.

Search and rescue crews found the body at about noon on Wednesday.

The National Park Service is withholding the identity of the victim until next-of-kin notification. The investigation is ongoing.

All trails originating from the Sperry Trailhead at the Lake McDonald Lodge to Mt. Brown, Snyder Lake, Sperry Chalet, and the Lincoln Lake Trail junction are closed. The Lincoln Lake Trail from the Snyder Ridge Trail junction to Lincoln Lake is also closed.

The last human fatality caused by a bear in Glacier National Park was in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley on the park's east side.