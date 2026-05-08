Report finds mixed success for school cell phone bans

The National Bureau of Economic Research team examined cell phone usage and student wellness in schools which require students to keep their devices in locked pouches during the day. Teachers reported students used their devices in school 75% less after three years. Meanwhile, disciplinary actions rose at first following a ban, then dropped over time.

The cell phone ban report comes amid a nationwide push to ban cell phones in schools as students, parents and teachers weigh the costs and benefits of tech in the classroom.

Bozeman High School principal Brian Mills says his school is set to tighten its phone policy next year, after doubling down on enforcing its existing rules.

“Students have responded well to that. In fact, some students respond – specifically – positively to that, saying they like the break from their cell phone,” Mills told MTPR in a phone interview.

Mills says his school will use geofencing technology this fall to restrict students from accessing certain apps while on campus.

Researchers didn’t find any improvement in student test scores following cell phone bans – something education advocates had been hoping for. But, it’s the first report of its kind, and long-term trends take time to emerge.