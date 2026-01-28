Briefs: Unlicensed teachers; Summer meal program; Phones in schools

Montana's educator shortage continues to worsen

Austin Amestoy

Montana’s educator shortage appears to be worsening . That’s according to new data from the state Office of Public Instruction. The state is on track to authorize more than 300 unlicensed educators to teach this year. That number has gone up consistently for half a decade. The “emergency authorizations” are designed to help schools plug critical gaps in the classroom when fully licensed teachers aren’t available.

The number of teachers getting a license for the first time, or renewing one, were down last year, too. Data trends indicate more teachers are leaving the field in Montana than entering it. Teacher recruitment and retention continues to be a primary focus for Montana lawmakers.

Summer meal program for children will continue

Austin Amestoy

State education officials say Montana will again provide meals for children during the summer months. The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It offers free meals to all kids 18 and younger while school is out. Meal sites are generally located in public places where at least half of children qualify for free and reduced school meals.

The state is looking for community organizations to operate meal sites this summer. Applications open on March 2.

Gov. Greg Gianforte last year vetoed a bill that would’ve expanded access to free school lunch for students, arguing it was redundant with federal programs.

Montana lacks statewide policy on phone use in schools

Austin Amestoy

Montana is one of two states that has never introduced a bill to regulate cell phone use in schools statewide. That’s according to a first-of-its kind report from national child safety organizations. A growing body of research indicates student phone use during school negatively impacts learning. Three-dozen states have a law that at least partially restricts use during school. Eight are now considering restrictions, and four have introduced bills that died before they could become law.