Groups file complaint over data center power costs

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 20, 2025 at 7:11 AM MST
NorthWestern Energy building in Butte, Montana.
Nora Saks
NorthWestern Energy building in Butte, Montana.

Environmental groups and other nonprofits have filed a formal complaint about data centers with state utility regulators. The groups are asking the Public Service Commission to ensure NorthWestern Energy customers do not subsidize the cost of powering data centers.

NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest utility, plans to power three proposed data centers. The facilities would consume more than twice the electricity NorthWestern currently provides to customers statewide. The groups argue that without regulation, nothing will protect existing customers from paying for the additional power needed by the data centers.

The Public Service Commission regulates monopoly utilities such as NorthWestern Energy. It is up to the commission to decide how to proceed with the complaint.
