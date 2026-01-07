Court suspends state senator facing misconduct charges

A district court judge has suspended a state senator from office who faces charges of official misconduct.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Kathy Seeley granted the request from the Montana Department of Justice to suspend Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton from office. State prosecutors say Ellsworth abused his power when he awarded a no-bid state contract to a longtime friend and colleague.

The Montana State News Bureau first reported the contract. It sparked a Senate Ethics Committee investigation, a legislative audit and an official censure of Ellsworth . Senators voted last April to strip him of committee assignments and ban him from the Senate chambers for life. A motion to suspend him from office failed at the time.

Ellsworth is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on January 20.