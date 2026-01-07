© 2026 MTPR
Court suspends state senator facing misconduct charges

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:16 AM MST
Montana legislators convene in the Senate chambers on the first day of the 2025 session in Helena.
Eliza Wiley
Montana legislators convene in the Senate chambers on the first day of the 2025 session in Helena.

A district court judge has suspended a state senator from office who faces charges of official misconduct.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Kathy Seeley granted the request from the Montana Department of Justice to suspend Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton from office. State prosecutors say Ellsworth abused his power when he awarded a no-bid state contract to a longtime friend and colleague.

The Montana State News Bureau first reported the contract. It sparked a Senate Ethics Committee investigation, a legislative audit and an official censure of Ellsworth. Senators voted last April to strip him of committee assignments and ban him from the Senate chambers for life. A motion to suspend him from office failed at the time.

Ellsworth is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on January 20.
Montana News Montana LegislatureJason Ellsworth
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
