Lawmakers seek investigation into sexual harassment allegations at Montana VA hospital

State lawmakers have asked the Montana Department of Military Affairs to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

During the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs Interim Committee meeting in January, several allegations against a department manager at the VA hospital were brought up during public testimony.

The allegations include a male senior staffer sexually harassing female workers and retaliating against staff.

Committee Chair Republican Sen. Theresa Manzella sent a letter to the state Department of Military Affairs asking it to look into the allegations.

MTPR is not naming the staffer as it can’t independently verify the allegations, but is reporting on them because state lawmakers are investigating the claims.

Montana Military Affairs Director Adjutant General Trenton Gibson in a statement said he takes the situation seriously. His staff have forwarded on the allegations to Montana VA leadership. Gibson says his department doesn’t have the legal authority to investigate staff that work for the VA, which is a federal entity.

Gibson is scheduled to speak to the committee about the allegations March 9.

The Montana VA acknowledged MTPR’s request for comment but didn’t respond by deadline.

The VA staff member that the allegations were made against didn’t respond to MTPR’s request for comment.