Ellsworth pleads not guilty to misconduct charge over no-bid contract

A state senator pleaded not guilty Thursday to an official misconduct charge.

Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton appeared virtually in Lewis and Clark District Court to enter his plea. The Montana Department of Justice charged him with the misdemeanor last month over a no-bid contract he awarded to a longtime colleague in 2024.

The Montana State News Bureau first reported the $170,000 contract. It sparked a Senate Ethics Committee investigation, a legislative audit and an official censure of Ellsworth . The Senate stripped him of committee assignments and banned him from the Senate chambers for life, although he retained his seat and title.

The Montana Department of Justice asked the court to suspend Ellsworth from office as part of the charge against him. The court granted that request.

Ellsworth’s defense attorneys argue the case should be dismissed, citing legislative immunity. That law seeks to protect lawmakers from retribution for legislative action. The court will hear oral arguments on the claim in March.

A jury trial has been set for July if the case against Ellsworth proceeds.