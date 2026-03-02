Rep. Zinke says he won't seek reelection

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke announced Monday he’s retiring from office at the end of his term in January.

In a statement, Zinke said he’s undergone several recent surgeries, and will require more for unspecified injuries. He said Montana should have full-time representation in Congress and he doesn’t want to risk missing votes.

Zinke was unopposed in the Republican primary for reelection to the western congressional district. Four Democrats are competing in their party’s primary for the seat.

Shortly after Zinke announced his retirement plans, he endorsed a well-known, Conservative talk show host to take his place.

Aaron Flint is a U.S. Army veteran and host of Montana Talks. He previously worked for Zinke, Gov. Greg Gianforte and former U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns. He launched his campaign with an online ad Monday.

Al Olszewski, a U.S. Air Force veteran and orthopedic surgeon, also filed to run for office after Zinke’s announcement. He previously represented Kalispell in the state Legislature and challenged Zinke for the western district in the 2022 Republican primary. Olszewski lost by just two percentage points.

The deadline to file for office is Wednesday.

Zinke, of Whitefish, served as a U.S. Navy SEAL for 23 years and was first elected to public office as a state senator in 2009. He’s been elected to Congress for four terms, but with a break in between when he was Secretary of Interior under the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019.

In his statement, Zinke said it’s been a “privilege to fight on the front lines defending freedom, faith, family.”