Montana Public Service Commission elects new leadership

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:20 PM MST
Brad Molnar

The Montana Public Service Commision elected new leadership this week.

Commissioner Brad Molnar was elected president. He represents south-central Montana, and previously served on the Commission from 2004 to 2012. He was elected back to the PSC in November.

Commissioner Jennifer Fielder was elected vice-president. She’s been on the board since 2020 and represents northwest Montana.

The PSC also swore in new commissioner Jeff Welborn, who was elected to replace outgoing commissioner James Brown. Brown is Montana’s new State Auditor.
