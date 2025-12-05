© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Briefs: Gravel pit permit on hold; Wardens seek info on elk poaching

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Austin Amestoy
Published December 5, 2025 at 6:03 PM MST

Missoula County slows permitting for proposed gravel pit along the Blackfoot River
Ellis Juhlin

Earlier this fall a 64 acre parcel of land adjacent to the Blackfoot River was sold and proposed for development of an open cut gravel pit mine. More than 3,000 people signed a petition asking the Missoula County Commission to review the proposal and issue interim zoning. That kind of zoning declaration could halt the project for at least two years.

In response to those public concerns, the commissioners sent a letter to the developer on December 4 with questions about the size and scale of the mine site and how to mitigate environmental impacts of the project. The Commission also decided to hold off on issuing the land use permit for the site. The ultimate authority for permitting, however, rests with the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The developer has until December 29 to respond to the Commissioners, and it’s likely that a public hearing would follow after that.

Wildlife officials seek information about elk poached near Polebridge
Austin Amestoy

Montana wildlife officials are asking the public for information about a cow elk shot two miles south of Polebridge. Investigators believe the animal was killed late at night on November 30, or early the following morning. It was left to waste on private land in Flathead County.

Wardens urge anyone who saw suspicious activity in the North Fork Road area or who has information about those responsible to report it. Reports can be filed online. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Montana News EnvironmentelkpoachingMissoula County
