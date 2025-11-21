Educators say new standardized test results don't tell the whole story

The first results from Montana’s new standardized test show fewer than half of elementary-school students statewide are meeting math, reading and writing standards.

Some education leaders are already warning Montanans to take the new test results with a grain of salt. The test, known as MAST, quizzes third- through eighth-graders on math, reading and writing skills.

A survey of teachers this summer found many had major issues administering the MAST test last year. Teachers said some covered topics they hadn’t yet taught.

Hannah Nieskens serves on the Board of Public Education and as a superintendent in Whitehall. MTPR asked Nieskens if she’s confident the scores properly captured student learning.

“I’m not,” Nieskens said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of changes that districts and schools make, which are just fundamentally how they administer the test.”

Nieskens says she’ll be more confident in next year’s results as the Montana Office of Public Instruction works to help teachers better administer the test.

Montana started MAST last year with the goal of making it easier for teachers to identify students with learning needs, and for parents to understand how their student is progressing. Instead of one big test at the end of the year, students take multiple, bite-sized exams along the way.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction cautions that this year’s results can’t be directly compared to prior years because of the new testing model. But a majority of students for several years in a row have lagged behind the state’s goals for learning

A spokesperson for state superintendent Susie Hedalen did not respond to MTPR’s request for comment by deadline.