State auditors examine how Montana distributes school funding

State auditors are studying how efficiently the state education department sends out funding to schools.

The audit comes at a crucial time for public schools in Montana. Lawmakers and education experts are deep into a two-year process exploring possible changes to how the state pays for public schools.

Legislative auditors told members of the School Funding Interim Commission they hope to have a report for the commission by next June. That’s weeks before the lawmakers will need to have final recommended changes to school funding ready to go.

Republican Rep. David Bedey of Hamilton said the audit would help the commission make decisions.

“Obviously, I’d like to see it sooner, but I also know the audit takes time,” Bedey said.

It’s not the first time the Office of Public Instruction has been under the microscope. Auditors last year found the agency didn't properly document as much as $67 million in federal funding.

That was before current Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen took office. She told lawmakers the new audit will require additional staff time to complete.

“We’re happy to work together on this,” Hedalen said. “I see it as an opportunity for growth at the Office of Public Instruction.”

Auditors are already conducting interviews with education department staff, and will also speak with school districts and lawmakers.