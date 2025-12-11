State ends blood quantum eligibility for American Indian Tuition Waiver

State higher education officials have changed the eligibility requirements for Montana’s American Indian Tuition Waiver .

The undergraduate tuition waiver has been available to Montana resident students who have at least one-fourth degree Native American blood or are enrolled in a tribe based in Montana.

Starting next fall, blood quantum will no longer count toward eligibility. Montana residency, tribal enrollment, or certification and demonstrated financial need will still be required.

The Board of Regents, which governs the Montana University System, enacted the rule last summer. They cited President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting race-based admissions policies at universities.

The board also cited legislation proposed by Native lawmakers that would have enacted a similar eligibility change, although it didn’t pass.

During a State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee meeting, Rep. Tyson Running Wolf of Browning pushed back against that citation. He said he realized the proposal was controversial.

“And so that’s why I pulled my bill.”

Galen Hollenbaugh with the Commissioner of Higher Education’s office told lawmakers that the Montana University System wants to ensure the waiver remains accessible.

“We’re still in fairly uncertain legal territory with the current administration. No, we did not want to be in this situation.”

University of Montana junior Jonaye Doney is an enrolled member of the Gros Ventre Tribe and a waiver recipient. She said she’s worried for friends who are affiliated with tribes outside Montana.

“Because there’s a lot of Native students who have ties to other state tribes, but have grown up here their whole lives.”

Doney started a petition to oppose the rule change that’s garnered nearly 350 signatures.

The Montana University System says undergraduates already awarded the waiver will keep it regardless of the new rules. The change goes into effect July 1, 2026.