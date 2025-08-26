New standardized tests present new challenges for Montana teachers

Last school year, the state implemented a new standardized test designed to make sure students are meeting state and federal requirements.

The new test is called MAST — Montana Aligned to Standards Through-Year Assessment. Instead of taking one giant standardized test at the end of the year, Montana public school students now take bite-sized exams throughout the year.

Montana is one of the first states to adopt this type of testing, though others are interested . It keeps the state accountable for its federal funding and helps officials target schools that need more help.

According to an Office of Public Instruction survey , a majority of teachers say the new system is more time consuming. Most teachers also said the tests quizzed students on concepts they hadn’t taught yet, and that the testing results are difficult to interpret.

Missoula middle school teacher Garth Smith says MAST appears to give teachers robust data, but he needs more training to use that data to help students who are struggling.

“Not to throw my employers or anybody under the bus, but that hasn’t happened, really, at this point. We haven’t been trained,’ Smith says.

Missoula fourth-grade teacher Petey Torma agrees.

“The results from this assessment are going to have to be taken with a grain of salt for a while until the kinks are all worked out,” Torma says.

Still, Torma sees the potential of MAST. She likes that it could help her identify students who need extra help during the year, rather than after they’ve already left her classroom.

State Superintendent Susie Hedalen says she hears all the complaints.

“It has definitely not been without some bumps in the road,” Hedalen says.

Hedalen says such a major change was always going to present challenges. She says the state education department is working to cut down on the number of tests required and train teachers on how to customize the order of the tests to better align with what’s being taught in class.

Hedalen is optimistic year two of MAST testing will go more smoothly than last year. Statewide results from the 2024-25 year will be released this fall.