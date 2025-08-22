Livestock officials detect brucellosis in Beaverhead County bull

The state’s department of livestock confirmed a Beaverhead County bull contracted a case of brucellosis this month.

The case was first identified at a livestock screening event in late July. Brucellosis causes fertility issues in both wild and domestic animals.

The bull was euthanized and samples were sent to the Department of Agriculture’s labs which confirmed the brucellosis on Aug. 15. The rest of its herd is in quarantine.

"Typically what we recommend is, if you're starting to see a decreased fertility rate in your animals, definitely be in touch with your local veterinarian to get a workup done, because there are other causes for it, but brucellosis is definitely one for us to have on the radar," Dr. Brenee Peterson with the Department of Livestock’s Animal Health Bureau says.

Wild elk and bison in the Greater Yellowstone Area are the last remaining reservoir of the disease in the country, according to the USDA .

A designated screening area was established in Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin and Park counties. Livestock leaving the screening area are assessed before they are transported elsewhere and could potentially spread the disease.

Peterson says catching the case represents the success of Montana’s brucellosis management plan. This is the 14th herd affected by the disease in Montana since 2010.