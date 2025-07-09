Rebecca de Camara

A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.
The state health department plans to request federal approval to enact both Medicaid work requirements and co-payments for doctor visits in September. The department opened a 60-day public comment period.