Former Montana teacher missing after failing to register as violent offender

The whereabouts of a former southwest Montana teacher are unknown after he was charged with failing to register as a violent offender.

Jerome Brian Romero taught at Harrison School for a few months in early 2024. Court documents show he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Nevada seven years earlier.

Madison County officials charged Romero with failing to register for that offense when he moved to Montana. County Attorney David Buchler told MTPR that investigators discovered the offense while they were looking into Romero’s conduct at Harrison School. Romero didn’t show up in court late last month, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Former state superintendent candidate Sharyl Allen hired Romero while she led the school. She took a plea deal last year after prosecutors charged her with obstructing an investigation into Romero. Authorities are still investigating his possible sexual misconduct involving students. Neither Allen nor Romero returned MTPR’s requests for comment. Both are no longer with Harrison School.

Romero’s bail is set at $50,000 if he is arrested. A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm whether law enforcement is actively searching for Romero.