Briefs: Early algal blooms; new fishing restrictions

Algal blooms emerge in Southwest Montana waterways

Widespread algae blooms are emerging across southwest Montana’s waterways. River conservation coalition Save Wild Trout says the blooms threaten the Jefferson River Basin and its aquatic wildlife.

Large algal growth typically occurs later in the summer when water levels are low and temperatures high. Save Wild Trout says hot June temperatures spurred algal blooms in the Big Hole, Jefferson and Boulder Rivers.

Algal blooms can impact waterways across Montana.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says algae has appeared “earlier and more prolific” than normal in parts of the state this year. It also asks people to report sightings of harmful algae. Rivergoers should look for algae that looks like pea soup, spilled paint or grass clippings.

The DEQ says it moved up scheduled water monitoring efforts to now begin next week.

Hoot-owl restrictions in place in Southwest Montana

Fishing restrictions took effect the afternoon of July 2 on two Montana rivers to protect fish during warmer-than-normal water temperatures.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ latest so-called "hoot-owl" restrictions are now in place on the lower Madison River from the Warm Springs BLM day-use area, downstream to the Jefferson River.

The same restrictions apply to the Sun River from the mouth of Muddy Creek to the Highway 287 Bridge.

Water temperatures exceeded 73 degrees on these stretches of rivers for three consecutive days since late June.

Under these limitations, fishing is prohibited from 2 p.m. to midnight each day.

Hoot-owl restrictions implemented on the upper Madison above Hebgen Lake in mid-June are still in place.

These restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.