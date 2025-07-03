© 2025 MTPR
Firework sellers hold prices steady as tariffs skyrocket

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:18 PM MDT
Blue Dragon Fireworks' titular mascot, Azúl, watches over the stand just south of Lolo.
Austin Amestoy
/
MTPR
The scorching midday sun is not enough to turn away customers from Blue Dragon Fireworks just south of Lolo on Tuesday. Worker Alex Regnier (ren-YAY) said he just finished loading an entire Prius with rockets.

“We can fill the Prius, we can fill the truck, we can fill the horse trailer — bring it by, whatever you’ve got,” Regnier said.

Regnier grew up shopping at Blue Dragon. That’s the kind of customer loyalty owner Debbie Clevidence said makes the fireworks business special. If it flashes, sizzles or booms, Clevidence has it in stock.

“Parachutes and sparklers and aerial spinners, we have 200-gram cakes, 350-gram cakes, 500-gram cakes — everything that’s legal to sell,” Clevidence said.

Firework sales are booming again in Montana this year as managers say they mostly dodged price hikes amid a trade war with China.

Clevidence bought her stock in March, just before President Donald Trump ignited a trade war with China. That timing was fortunate — the National Fireworks Association says 99% of consumer fireworks are imported from the country.

Blue Dragon Fireworks owner Debbie Clevidence (right) has employed Alex Regnier for years at her stand. Regnier grew up shopping at Blue Dragon, and later helped paint the shop's namesake statue out front.
Austin Amestoy
/
MTPR
Clevidence said she’ll likely have to raise prices next year if import fees stay high. That would coincide with a major birthday milestone for the U.S.

“I’ve got to sell fireworks,” Clevidence said. “I can’t do this for 36, 38 years or however long and not do the 250th anniversary. I have to stick to it one more time.”

A 40-minute drive north in Evaro, shoppers push carts around the inside of a colossal white tent. Pyromania claims to be the largest fireworks retailer in Montana.

Manager Bailey Rice said most of their huge fireworks shipment came in prior to the tariff hike this year. But two loads were late, and they paid four times the usual import fee for those.

Rice said she’s confident her customers will keep their loyalty, no matter what happens in 2026.

“The real big pyros of the world, it doesn’t seem to really affect them one way or another, if they’re going to celebrate or not,” Rice said.

Montana Firework Laws

  • Fireworks are illegal to set off on state and federal land.
  • Cities have their own rules on firework use in Montana. Check your community’s ordinances before setting off fireworks.

Firework Safety

  • Set off fireworks in a dry area free of shrubs, trees, grasses and buildings.
  • Keep a fire extinguisher or garden hose and shovel nearby.
  • Wet down the shooting site before and after lighting fireworks.
  • Fully douse all fireworks after use, and soak them before throwing them away.
  • Don’t light fireworks in windy conditions.
  • Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix! Have a designated, sober person light fireworks.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
