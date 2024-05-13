An unlicensed teacher at Harrison School is under investigation for sexual misconduct

An unlicensed teacher who worked at a small school in southwest Montana is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Harrison School’s leader and Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Sharyl Allen was arrested for obstructing the investigation in April.

State attorney general spokesperson Chase Scheuer confirmed the investigation in an email to MTPR. Madison County police previously indicated students at Harrison School are possible victims of the teacher’s conduct.

Superintendent Allen has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor offense of “obstructing a peace officer.” Charging documents show she allegedly prevented an officer with the state Division of Criminal Investigation from speaking with students. Allen has said she did so because district policy requires parental consent before students are interviewed. Her next court date is July 9.

State education agency spokesperson Brian O’Leary confirmed to MTPR that Harrison School hired the unlicensed teacher in early 2024 and terminated their contract on April 17. O’Leary said the teacher also did not possess an emergency authorization. Madison County police have said the district fired the teacher due to threats they made against a school administrator.

Allen confirmed the teacher’s termination in a parent letter dated April 18 obtained by MTPR. In the letter, she wrote, in part, “A few students reported to their parents their concerns for my safety.”

MTPR is not publishing the teacher’s name because they have not been criminally charged. The Department of Justice says it's collecting evidence and conducting forensic interviews, and it will forward the results to Madison County prosecutors.

The chair of Harrison School’s board of trustees resigned in early May, as did the district clerk. Neither have returned MTPR’s requests for comment.

Allen refused MTPR’s request for comment on this story, and said district staff were told not to speak with members of the press.

She also denied MTPR’s public information request to view formal complaints in her possession.