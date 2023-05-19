© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Conservationists challenge claims over pollution rules for Lake Koocanusa

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT
Libby Dam on Lake Koocanusa in northwest Montana.
USGS
/
https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2020/1098/ofr20201098.pdf
Libby Dam on Lake Koocanusa in northwest Montana.

Conservation groups filed lawsuits Thursday challenging a state board’s assertion that it overturned a pollution standard for Lake Koocanusa.

Four environmental groups based in Montana and Idaho are challenging a governor-appointed board’s claim that it invalidated the current selenium standard for Lake Koocanusa. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) filed a similar lawsuit in January.

An increasing amount of selenium, which is known to harm fish, is flowing into the lake from British Columbia coal mines.

The Board of Environmental Review approved the selenium standard in 2020. Board members appointed under Gov. Greg Gianforte voted to invalidate the selenium rule in 2022, after the Legislature stripped the board of its rule-making authority.

Both the DEQ and federal environmental regulators have refused to acknowledge the board’s order to throw out the current selenium rule.

The DEQ and the environmental groups are now arguing in court that the board lacked the authority to change the pollution standard.

Tags
Montana News Lake KoocanusaMontana Department of Environmental QualityMontana Board of Environmental Review
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
