Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Study: 95% of the selenium in Lake Koocanusa is from Canadian coal mines

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST
A graphic shows the flow of selenium from Canadian coal mines into Lake Koocanusa.
Environ. Sci. Technol. 2023, 57, 45, 17465-17480
A graphic shows the flow of selenium from Canadian coal mines into Lake Koocanusa.

A new study finds that Canadian coal mines contribute nearly all of the selenium found in Lake Koocanusa.

 For decades, coal mines along British Columbia’s Elk River have sent large amounts of selenium into Lake Koocanusa in northwest Montana.

Selenium is naturally occurring, but at high levels can harm fish reproduction.

Researchers wanted to know how much natural selenium came from the lake’s largest tributary, the Kootenai River.

Study author and U.S. Geological Survey Hydrologist Meryl Storb says, "Over the last decade, the Elk River is contributing 95% of the selenium into Koocanusa from those two sources.”

That’s striking because the Elk River accounts for a quarter of all waters flowing into Lake Koocanusa, but is contributing nearly all of the selenium.

Montana and British Columbia tribes are pushing U.S. and Canadian officials to shut the mines down.

Libby Dam on Lake Koocanusa in northwest Montana.
Lake Koocanusa selenium coal U.S. Geological Survey Meryl Storb
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
Aaron Bolton
