© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Congress approves public media funding cuts
Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.

We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks proposal could halve the state's wolf population

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:04 PM MDT

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants to decrease the state’s wolf population. The agency’s chief of conservation policy, Quentin Kujala in a press video said the changes align with Republican lawmakers’ directives.

"We did recognize the very clear message to increase harvest to reduce the wolf population more so than it has been." Kujala said.

The biggest change would do away with regional quotas. FWP is proposing a single statewide quota of 500 wolves. Local limits on hunting wolves would remain in two hunting units bordering Yellowstone National Park. The proposal would also increase the number of wolves hunters can kill in a season, and allow multiple wolves to be killed under a single hunting license.

FWP estimates that, if met, the 500 wolf quota would cut the statewide population almost in half.

Republican lawmakers this year proposed several bills to significantly reduce the wolf population. All of those proposals failed.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on these proposed changes in their August meeting.

The public can comment on the proposal through August 4.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentWolvesMontana Fish and Wildlife CommissionMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksQuentin Kujala
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information