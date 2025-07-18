Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks proposal could halve the state's wolf population

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants to decrease the state’s wolf population. The agency’s chief of conservation policy, Quentin Kujala in a press video said the changes align with Republican lawmakers’ directives.

"We did recognize the very clear message to increase harvest to reduce the wolf population more so than it has been." Kujala said.

The biggest change would do away with regional quotas. FWP is proposing a single statewide quota of 500 wolves. Local limits on hunting wolves would remain in two hunting units bordering Yellowstone National Park. The proposal would also increase the number of wolves hunters can kill in a season, and allow multiple wolves to be killed under a single hunting license.

FWP estimates that, if met, the 500 wolf quota would cut the statewide population almost in half.

Republican lawmakers this year proposed several bills to significantly reduce the wolf population. All of those proposals failed.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on these proposed changes in their August meeting.