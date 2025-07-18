© 2025 MTPR
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Lawmakers override veto on jail reimbursements for inmate mental health holds 

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:11 AM MDT

State lawmakers have overridden Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of a bill that will pay county jails for holding inmates awaiting space at the state psychiatric hospital.

The bill sets aside $6 million in state funds to reimburse counties for holding inmates who need psychiatric care before a criminal trial. The only facility that can offer that care is the Montana State Hospital.

Inmates often wait months for a bed. County prosecutors sometimes drop charges because that wait is longer than the sentence for the crimes inmates are accused of.

Gov. Gianforte in his June veto letter said the bill inappropriately shifts detention costs from the county to the state. He added that lawmakers allocated money to create more criminal beds at the state hospital and to build a new mental health facility for criminal defendants in eastern Montana.

He says those legislative measures will decrease the waitlist for forensic psychiatric beds.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of overriding that decision and enacting the policy.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
